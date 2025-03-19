Ellen Pompeo opens up about one 'Grey’s Anatomy' scene she hates most

Ellen Pompeo has recently opened up about one Grey’s Anatomy scene she hates the most

Speaking on Call Her Daddy podcast, the actress talked about an intimate scene between her and T.R. Knight from season two, episode 19.

Ellen spoke about the time her character Meredith Grey rebounded with George, who had liked her for years in the series.

“T.R. and I are such good friends. And we had to do a love scene and we were both crying,” said the 55-year-old.

Ellen mentioned, “We cried. We cried… And the scene was so uncomfortable and awkward and he didn't wanna do that.”

“I didn't wanna do it. And when we filmed it, it was so bad,” remarked the Daredevil actress.

Ellen pointed out, “And then the network said there was too much thrusting. In your worst nightmare to have to do it one time, we had to re-shoot that thing.”

The Art Heist actress pointed out that she never watched the full scene, saying, “We had to re-shoot it and do it twice. By the way, I've never watched that scene. I've never seen it.”

“But I don't know how it was shot or covered or what the end, how it was edited, but I'm full on in tears, the whole entire scene. And those are real tears,” she added.

Meanwhile, the scene ended with Meredith in tears, asking George if they could go back to being friends, as she quickly realised the rendezvous was a mistake.