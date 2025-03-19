Lizzo explains how she spent time away from limelight after lawsuit drama

Lizzo has recently admitted she stepped away from the spotlight after her former dancers filed lawsuit against her.

In a preview for SiriusXM's TikTok Radio, the Truth Hurts crooner, who released new music last week, explained how she spent her time while laying low at the time.

When asked, “How does it feel to be fresh and here?”

To which, the singer replied, “It feels really good.”

“I think that like everyone should just get away sometimes,” remarked the 36-year-old.

Lizzo stated, “It feels so good to touch grass, like I've been touching grass, I've been breathing air. I've been looking at clouds.”

The Pink singer mentioned, “I've been alone. Which I think like alone time is super underrated.”

“I think people associate alone time with like, you're unhappy and it's like a bad thing. Or lonely. I'm alone. I'm not lonely. There’s a huge difference,” pointed out the musician.

Lizzo further said, “Sometimes I've been lonely, but when you realise, 'Oh, I just wanna be alone today,' and then you get to do it, unmatched. Unmatched feeling.”

The musician added that having alone time “allows her to feel more creative”.

Earlier on March 12, the About Damn Time crooner talked about her mental health struggle during a concert.

“I was in such a dark, deep depression,” she confessed to fans.

Lizzo added, “I was so heartbroken by the world and so deeply hurt that I didn’t want to live anymore, and I was so deeply afraid of people that I didn’t want to be seen. Eventually I got over that fear.”