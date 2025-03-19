Louis Tomlinson treating Zara McDermott better than ex Sam Thompson?

Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson's relationship has been confirmed

One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson has found a new partner with whom he seems incredibly happy.

Louis was recently spotted having an intimate dinner with TV personality Zara McDermott. They have reportedly dated secretly for quite sometime and the latest outing just confirmed their relationship.

Zara was previously dating Radio Presenter Sam Thompson, with whom she spent five years. They finally parted ways on New Year’s Day.

The 28-year-old is now in a relationship with the 33-year-old pop star and she is extremely 'happy' with him.

According to McDermott’s close friends, “Zara is so happy, it’s early days with her and Louis but everything is going well between them.”

However, the two were hoping to keep their relationship private for as long as they could, but the news of their romance leaked out sooner.

“They still hope to keep intimate details away from prying eyes”, reported Daily Mail.

A friend also shared that “Zara is enjoying being wined and dined and experiencing the thrill of dating someone new again.”

According to the source, Louis’ love has put a smile on her face and they have never seen her this happier.

“She had been with Sam for years and in the end their relationship became transactional… they had lost their sparkle. Louis has certainly put a smile back on her face”, a close pal revealed.

Tomlinson belonged to popular boyband One Direction. He also has a son named Freddie Reign Tomlinson with former partner Briana Jungwirth.