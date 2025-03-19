Prince William, Princess Kate 'praised for remarkable composure' in handling Harry, Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit as working royals in 2020

The Prince and Princess of Wales have remained strong and united in their response to the bombshell allegations made by the Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex during their explosive 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, a royal expert has revealed.

The couple displayed completely 'united front' after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview which sparked global headlines and forced Buckingham Palace to break from its long-held 'Never complain, never explain' policy with a rare public statement addressing the claims.

In the revised edition of Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown by royal author Valentine Low, it is noted that Prince William and Princess Kate managed the situation with remarkable composure.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams shared, 'There is little doubt that she and William have a totally united front as they were betrayed by the Sussexes.'

'She and William complement each other so well. This is clear form their body language.'

It is important to mention the Sussexes highly publicised interview included several sensitive revelations-from Meghan claiming Kate made her cry ahead of the royal wedding to son Archie's skin colour.