Earl Charles Spencer drops big news following Prince Harry's US visa good news

Earl Charles Spencer is set to appear on 'Loose Women' to share insights from his personal memoir, 'A Very Private School', released in 2024.

The book sheds lights on the emotional trauma he carries since his childhood. Since its publication, Princess Diana's brother has been busy in promoting his book on social media, reflecting on the lasting impact of his childhood experiences.

Charles expressed his excitement before heading towards the interview as he wrote, ' I'm on Loose Women today to discuss my book.'

It is pertinent to mention that Charles timeline is quite interesting as his appearance comes shortly after his nephew-Prince Harry's immigration records were made public.

It sparked renewed debate over whether the Duke of Sussex received special treatment when applying his US visa as he openly admitted about substance use in his memoir 'Spare.'

Since after the release of his immigration records, Harry appeared in high spirits in Santa Barbara, California, as per Daily Mail.

As per the media outlet, the federal government "declared that he did not receive any special treatment when he applied for a visa in the US."

On the other hand, Harry's wife Meghan Markle also updated a sweet update on social media that brought smile on her face.

The Duke of Sussex, 43, reposted the never-before-seen photo of her young avatar from her school days, originally shared by her old middle school.