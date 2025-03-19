Kate Middleton protects royal family after Meghan Markle bombshell decision

Princess Kate made her feelings clear about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'house hunting' decision in the UK after the Sussexes' brutal digs in the past aimed at the royal family.
Closer magazine reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been planning to find a temporary base in the UK or areas across in order to "reconnect" with the family.
An insider shared, "While there aren’t any plans for them to move to the UK full-time, there is a plan in motion to spend the summer months in the UK and Europe. The couple are in the early stages of house-hunting in the UK, with plans to secure a residence as soon as security issues are resolved."
The Montecito couple also wanted to build connections with the late Princess Diana's family, the Spencers.
Harry and Meghan's "key priority for them is reconnecting with family. Their first stop will be Althorp, the Spencer family estate, where Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, was laid to rest."
However, the source revealed that the Princess of Wales is concerned for the royal family as the wounds given by the Sussexes still feel fresh.
Catherine "doesn’t want to experience that kind of turmoil within the family again, although she is still keen to repair the damage with Harry."
"She felt as if Meghan was almost intent on destroying the royals and she won’t let that happen again – it felt like a betrayal and she can’t see a way back from that," the report stated.
