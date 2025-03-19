Katie Price vows to move on as she closes chapter on financial woes

Katie Price has vowed to officially move on after being discharged from her second bankruptcy.

The 46-year-old model and television personality received a good news as she was discharged yesterday evening after facing a huge amount of unpaid tax bill that pushed her deeper into debt last year.

To note, it marks the second time she has cleared bankruptcy, with her first discharge recorded on February 11, 2025.

Expressing relief over the long-awaited development, Price thanked her fans for their support. Speaking to The Sun , she shared, ' I can finally move on and put these bankruptcies behind me and focus on positives.'

The milestone is the latest twist in Price's well-documented financial saga, which saw her lose in her infamous 'Mucky mansion', she bought in 2014. The home, also featured in Channel 4 renovation series.

Last May, Price was evicted from the property after failing to keep up with the payments. With bankruptcy now behind her, Price is looking forward to rebuild her life and career.