Princess Anne, Princess Kate share 'prestigious' Royal honour

Princess Anne and Princess Kate are united by a historic Royal honour, a jewellery expert has claimed.

The Princess of Wales, made a dazzling appearance on St. Patrick's Day, carrying a powerful royal connection, thanks to a special piece of jewellery steeped in tradition.

According to the jewellery experts, Tobia Kormind, the gold shamrock brooch carried by the future queen is a treasured symbol of the Royal family's longstanding bond with the Irish Guards.

Speaking to GB News, Kormind revealed, 'Queen's mother was first royal photographed wearing brooch in 1960's. Princess Anne wore it in 2005 and 2009, before it passed it to Kate.'

For the unversed, the Princess of Wales marked a significant comeback at this year's St. Patrick's Day celebrations, rejoining the Irish Guards for their traditional parade after missing the event last year due to health challenges.

This appearance marks her first time at the parade since 2023, when she attended alongside Prince William.

Last year, while she was recovering from surgery and facing a cancer diagnosis, the regiment honoured her absence with a heartfelt tribute.