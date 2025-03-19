Beloved royal makes major appearance after cancelling key event

Royal fans were delighted to see their beloved Queen return to royal duties after a reported illness forced her into cancelling multiple public appearances last week.

Often compared to UK’s future Queen Kate Middleton, Queen Mary of Denmark stepped out for the first time on Monday after recuperating from her illness.

Mary had kicked off the workweek in Vallensbaek to see the School Force's work with her namesake Mary Foundation at the Pilehaveskole school.

The foundation was formed in 2008 just a few years after she was married to the then-Crown Prince Frederik.

Last week, a spokesperson for the Danish Royal House told a local outlet about the Queen being sick but did not specify what ailed her.

“Her Majesty the Queen, like many others right now, has become ill, and therefore unfortunately cannot participate in the Heart Association's award ceremony,” the statement said.

The Queen also shared a message on social media expressing her gratitude for the “thoughtfulness” behind the lovely surprise of “bouquet and drawing” from “heart children Alma and Ellen”.

Queen Mary was due to attend the Heart Association’s annual awards ceremony at the Hotel d'Angleterre in Copenhagen on Wednesday, March 12, and an event for the Mary Foundation at the University of Copenhagen on Friday, March 14. However, both important appearances were cancelled at the last minute.