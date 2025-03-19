Meghan Markle's success proves 'There is life after Royal Family'

Meghan Markle has a lot on her plate to deal with after the success of her Netflix show.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, recently saw her lifestyle series With 'Love, Meghan' secure a spot in Netflix's global top 10- a surprising success considering the hate she received from the critics.

Interesting angle to the part is the announcement of her second series, that is set to air later this year. It's not only the one project she is looking forward, in fact she has announced a new podcast titled, 'Confessions of a Female Founder.'

According to the royal historian Dr Tessa Dunlop, Meghan is cleverly turning negativity into opportunity.

'Meghan has devised a strategy that weaponises the haters and turns their clicks into profits. 'With Love, Meghan', sits proudly in Netflix's global top ten.'

Tessa further adds, 'Meghan's triumph will be better pill for someone to swallow: she stole our prince and ran away with the titles, Proof that really is life after Royal family.'

With new projects lined-up and growing digital success, Meghan seems determined to continue her success stories, leaving everyone to talk about her.