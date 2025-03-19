Meghan Markle breaks silence with sweet message amid Prince Harry's visa case

Meghan Markle was filled with emotions as she recalled her beautiful school memories that brought 'smile' on her face.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, reposted the never-before-seen photo of her young avatar from her school days, originally shared by her old middle school.

Prince Harry's sweetheart wrote, 'When your dear friend sends you something that brings smile to your face,' tagging the school from where she graduated in 1999.

It's an interesting timeline as the post is shared right after a federal judge made Prince Harry's US visa documents public, following a lengthy legal battle super headed by the conservative Heritage Foundation.

To note, the group had previously questioned Harry's eligibility for a US visa after he openly admitted to substance use in his memoir 'Spare.'

With this new update, it seems Meghan's not letting herself be affected with Harry's news as she appeared in high spirits sharing the sweet memory of her golden days.