Jack Quaid shares rare details about ‘Oppenheimer’ group chat

Jack Quaid talks about his connection with the 'Oppenheimer' cast

Jack Quaid is amazed at how the Oppenheimer cast still remains connected after nearly two years after the film first premiered.

In an interview with the Men’s Health magazine, The Boys actor revealed that the 2024 Oscar-winning film group chat, fondly dubbed 'Oppenhomies' is still active.

"The Oppenhomies text chain is still active," said the Companion actor. "It’s funny," he added, "the longevity of that is so insane."

Quaid dished that the chat continued to be a means of support for one another especially during the wildfires in California earlier this year.

"I remember during the L.A. fires, everybody was checking in on those who lived in L.A.," he continued.

"Whenever any of us book something cool, or have a cool moment, there’s usually someone being like ‘Hey, shoutout to [Oppenheimer actor] David Krumholtz!’ It’s really, really cool."

Quaid admitted that he never "expected" the chat to last this long, given the size of the cast. "The long tail of the Oppenhomies is so incredible," he added, "and it’s such a joy."

When asked about his favourite scene to shoot, he shared that it was an "incredible" experience to shoot the film’s Christmas party scene.

Quaid shared that he was playing "bongos, and more of a glorified extra in that, but looking around the room, not caring about the size of my role at all," recalling that he had a front-row seat to watch the scene unfold with actors like Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Kenneth Branagh "all doing, like, the best work of their career."

Quaid portrayed physicist Richard Feynman in Oppenheimer, which was released in July 2023.