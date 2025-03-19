‘Ted Lasso’ looking for new actor for Jason Sudeikis’ son’s role

Ted Lasso looking for new actors

Great news, Ted Lasso fans—Apple TV+ is officially bringing the beloved soccer comedy back for a fourth season! But there’s one key change: the show is searching for a new young actor to take on the role of Henry, Ted’s soccer-loving son.

Previously played by Gus Turner in Seasons 1-3, Henry mostly appeared in FaceTime calls with his dad, Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), while staying in Kansas with his mom, Michelle (Andrea Anders).

The character also made a few memorable visits to London, including one solo trip after his parents separated. In the Season 3 finale, Henry was there to welcome Ted home—marking a heartfelt ending to the season.

While Sudeikis is confirmed to return as the ever-optimistic coach, the rest of the cast’s involvement remains up in the air.

Options were picked up for Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Jeremy Swift, but their participation in Season 4 has yet to be finalized.

Behind the scenes, Modern Family and 30 Rock alum Jack Burditt has joined as an executive producer.

Sudeikis will also continue producing alongside Brendan Hunt, Toheeb Jimoh, Joe Kelly, and others. Goldstein, who plays fan-favorite Roy Kent, is set to write and executive produce as well.

With a fresh season in the works and a new Henry in the mix, it looks like Ted Lasso isn’t hanging up its cleats just yet.