Lizzo responds to Andy Cohen for ratting out her relationship with Myke Wright

Lizzo calls out Andy Cohen for Myke Wright gossip

Lizzo hilariously calls out Andy Cohen for letting the word out about her and Myke Wright.

The rapper is holding the host accountable—for something he may not have even realized he did.

During a recent interview on Andy Cohen Live, the About Damn Time singer playfully called out Cohen for unintentionally exposing her relationship with Myke Wright when she appeared on his show back in April 2022.

“You know what?” Lizzo said, teasing the host. “I really got beef with you because the last time we saw each other you f---ing outed me!”

Looking back, she finds the moment hilarious, but at the time, it put her in a tricky situation. Wright was in the room during the interview, but the couple had not yet gone public with their relationship.

“I was in such a weird position because, like, we’re so private, but he was there and I was like, ‘I don’t want to say ‘no’ because I don’t want to [hurt him].’”

Cohen, naturally curious, asked if the unexpected confirmation caused any problems between Lizzo and Wright. The singer quickly clarified, “No. It started s--- with the world, though.”

She went on to say, “I think when the world sees two happy people, they want to destroy them.”

Lizzo and Wright have known each other for years, having co-hosted MTV’s Wonderland in 2016.

After confirming their romance in 2022, they made their red carpet debut just two months later at a For Your Consideration event for Lizzo’s Amazon Prime Video reality competition series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

In a December 2022 interview on The Howard Stern Show, Lizzo reflected on how it took time for their relationship to turn romantic.

“We’re not playing any games with each other anymore. We’re very much locked in,” she shared.

She also admitted that before they got together, she struggled with self-doubt.

“I had a lot of s--- to do, and I still was very much in my 'I feel un-loveable' place, and I still was very much not where I wanted to be career-wise,” she told Stern.

“Even if a person came around that I was googly gaga about, I had these wild defenses up that made it almost impossible for a true, intimate relationship to occur.”

And as for the future? When Stern asked if marriage was on the table, Lizzo had a simple answer: “There’s nobody else I’m going to be with for the rest of my life.”