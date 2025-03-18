King Charles' latest announcement raises concerns

Queen Camilla and King Charles, who are not slowing down while continuing their efforts to strengthen the monarchy, have sparked concerns with their major announcement.

The 76-year-old monarch and his wife Camilla have been warned of a potential royal family clash ahead. Buckingham Palace's announced of the couple's royal tour to Italy coincides with Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle's upcoming podcast launch, sparking concerns of a scheduling conflict.

The Duchess of Sussex has announced to debut her new podcast on April 8, the same week the royals undertake a state visit to Italy.

This timing caused worries that the royals may once again find themselves competing for media attention.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are all set to embark on an important four-day state visit to the Holy See from April 7 to April 10. The royal trip aims to celebrate the UK's bilateral relationship with each country. The King and Queen will visit the Vatican, Rome and Ravenna during their stay.

Their Italian journey holds personal significance as the couple will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary in Italy on April 9.

However, some royal commentators and fans fear that Meghan's new podcast - Confessions of a Female Founder - may overshadow the couple's highly anticipated trip. Some have noted the recurring timing conflicts since the Sussexes stepped back from official duties in 2020 and relocated to the US.

When Meghan and Harry announced their royal exit on January 8, 2020, it reportedly overshadowed Kate and William's 38th birthday the following day. A similar situation occurred in January 2023, when Harry's memoir hit the shelves on January 10, with promotional interviews conducted during the Princess of Wales' 41st birthday on January 9.