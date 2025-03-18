King Charles suffers major blow as Prince Harry's visa details emerge

King Charles and the royal family have received sad news from Australia.

The British King, 76, will not feature on the new Australian $5 note, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has revealed.

The newly redesigned bill will feature a new Indigenous theme in place of the monarch. The note's net design won't have an image of King Charles III, who serves as head of state in the commonwealth nation.

It's seems to be a blow to the royal family and King Charles, who visited the nation for the first time since becoming monarch in October last year. It is the first time that a monarch's image won't be used on the bill. Queen Elizabeth II's face has been on the $5 bill since 1992.

The next theme is called Connection to Country and will instead focus on the significance of country to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, said RBA assistant governor Michelle McPhee.

In a statement, the Reserve Bank said: "Country is the land, the waters and the sky. Key to this theme is the recognition of First Nations communities' contribution to the restoration and conservation of our environment."

King Charles is still head of state in Australia and the nation remains part of the commonwealth. However, the nation transitioned to full sovereignty through a gradual process during the 20th century.