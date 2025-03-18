Chris Pratt opens up about his son’s response to new movie ‘The Electric State’

Chris Pratt has recently revealed his son’s reaction to his new movie, The Electric State.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the Guardians of the Galaxy star opened up that his 12-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, was “pretty pumped” that he was doing a movie alongside Millie Bobby Brown.

“He’s pretty pumped, but he’s always really cool,” said the 45-year-old.

Before the movie was release on Netflix, Chris and Jack watched the movie together and he was surprised by his son’s response to the movie.

“At the end, he goes, ‘Yeah, you made me cry.’ He goes, ‘I actually cried. I’ve never cried in the movie, I cried,’” he told ET.

Chris continued, “And so that was really sweet.”

The Tomorrow War actor mentioned, “He’s the kind of kid where he’s not going to tell me that he’s excited, but I know he’s excited.”

Chris disclosed that his son cried because of the end of the movie, adding, “There’s this, like, a moment at the end of the movie that that made him sad.”

Earlier this month, Chris told Christian Post that he made a deal with God when Jack was born prematurely, weighing on three pounds, 10 ounces.

“He had all of these issues going on… I prayed hard to God. I was in a season of transition spiritually at that time and didn’t quite fully understand,” pointed out the actor.

Chris stated, “I made a deal with God again: ‘I’m sorry, God, here I am again, asking for your grace again.’”

However, the actor said after God “saved” his son, it “cemented” his faith.

Besides Jack, Chris also has three children with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.