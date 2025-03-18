Prince Harry receives sad news as visa details release: 'Leave US'

King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry has come under fire for his visa case dispute as Americans are urging the Duke to leave the US if he lied about his drug use when applying for immigration.

Greg Swenson, Chairman Republicans Overseas, has suggested the Duke to voluntarily leave the US if it's proven he lied on his US entry application, adding he may face potential court proceedings.

The Duke of Sussex's visa files are set to be made public today (Tuesday), giving a clear indication as to whether Harry admitted to taking cannabis, cocaine and magic mushrooms on his immigration paperwork.

"If Harry is here illegally it would be hypocritical for him to get special treatment given the mass deportations occurring now. Smartest thing for Harry would be to leave the US, avoid the proceedings and leave voluntarily," Swenson told the Daily Mail.

To a question about Trump's possible intervention in the case, the chairman said: "It probably won't rank high enough as an issue. I don't think he will intervene."

Meanwhile, Richard Fitzwilliams described Prince Harry as "not important" to Trump, adding: "We know what the Sussexes think politically. They are strongly anti-Trump.

The royal expert told GB News: "There's not much love lost, but they're not important as far as Trump is concerned."

It comes after Judge Nichols, who was appointed by Donald Trump, ordered the government to release Prince Harry'a redacted immigration records no later than March 18, 2025.