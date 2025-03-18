Ben Affleck in hot waters for disgusting act after reunion rumours with Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck disgusting move adds weight to Jennifer Lopez divorce decision

Ben Affleck recently made headlines with his interest in reuniting with his former wife Jennifer Garner after divorce settlement with Jennifer Lopez.

Apparently “flirtatious” pictures the Batman star and the Elektra actress went viral sparking reunion rumours.

In the middle of these speculations, the Gone Girl alum went on an outing over the weekend in Los Angeles over with his kids Violet, 19, and Fin, 16.

What caught the attention during the sighting was a gross act of the Good Will Hunting alum.

As reported by Daily Mail, the Argo star forcefully spat out a mass of saliva and phlegm on the stroll.

Though the 52-year-old took care not to hit his son as he “hawked a loogie” turning his face on the other side.

Ben donned “grey full-zip sweater over plain white T-Shirt, indigo-washed jeans” and wore Brunello Cucinelli leather alpine hiking boots.

For the unversed, Affleck recently attended the Texas screening of 2016 film sequel The Accountant 2. The movie is set to release on April 26.

On the other hand, the On The Floor hitmaker is set to start working on a new flick starring opposite Brett Goldstein.

The 13 Going on 30 actress is heading to social media to raise funds for the California wildfire survivors.