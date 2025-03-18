Prince Harry suffers major setback in US visa dispute

Prince Harry, who's living in the US with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, has suffered a setback after the judge's order in his ongoing visa dispute.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly made a plan to leave the US after Judge Carl Nichols ordered the release of redacted immigration records, which are set to go public today (Tuesday).

Three of the four documents will be disclosed following a Freedom of Information request by the Heritage Foundation.

Commentator Benjamin Butterworth told GB News: "We know that he [Donald Trump] is not going to look to deport him [Harry]. And it was a pretty funny retort."

The expert went on repeating the US president's words about Harry and his wife Meghan, saying that Trump has got enough problems with the Duchess, not Harry.

Butterworth continued: "I mean, I have to say, if the US really were to not give visas to public figures that have talked about the drug use, then half of the pop stars wouldn't be there."

The commentator went on rejecting the idea that Harry would be deported from the US, explaining: "Harry Styles sings about doing cocaine in his recent album, and yet he spends a lot of time there."

He also named American pop superstar Taylor Swift, saying that the Eras Tour performer does sing literally about lines in her music.

"I just think that if they were really implementing this as a country, there'd be a whole host of stars," said Butterworth.

Carole Malone added: "They used to be very tough on it, and it would hack a lot of ordinary people off who had been refused entry."

Patrick Christys asked: "What do you think? Trump's a wild card. He's a maverick, isn't he? So there is the potential that you might just go, you're out of here, Harry. You're out of here. Deport him."

On the other hand, commentator Jake Berry said: "I think Harry would go to Canada rather than come back to the UK," adding: "He likes it, it's a free society. Make him go north of the border."