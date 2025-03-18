Palace issues update just hours before Prince Harry visa files go public

King Charles’ office on Tuesday issued a fresh update on a significant matter as Prince Harry’s US visa case comes at a crucial standpoint.

The monarch, who is set to travel to Italy next month, has not met with his estranged son since last year, following an urgent and brief meeting after Charles personally revealed his cancer diagnosis.

Harry, who move to the US in 2020, has become a centre of a legal case concerning his US visa application. The Heritage Foundation, a right-wing conservative think tank has argued that the Duke of Sussex’s visa application should be made public to determine if he was given “special treatment”.

A federal judge has ordered the Department of Homeland Security that a redacted version of the document would be shared latest by Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace shared an update on King Charles and Queen Camilla’s much anticipated visit to the “Holy See and the Republic of Italy from 7th to 10th April 2025”.

“The King and Queen will undertake State Visits to the Holy See and the Republic of Italy - incorporating Rome and Ravenna - from 7th – 10th April 2025,” a statement from the palace read.

The Palace also shared the programme of the monarchs, detailing the four-day tour.

It remains to be seen what way the visa case turns as there is a chance that Harry could be deported back to the UK, if the documents reveal that he lied on his application.

Moreover, whether King Charles will intervene in a crucial matter concerning his son is still up for debate.