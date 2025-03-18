King Charles takes major step for monarchy ahead of key meeting

King Charles will be continuing with his plans for the Italy State Visit next week with Queen Camilla despite his health concerns, Buckingham Palace revealed.

Previously, the royal tour was thrown in doubt after it emerged that Pope Francis was admitted in Rome’s Gemelli Hospital with pneumonia for more than a month. However, now that the Pope is no longer in a critical condition, the visit will continue as usual.

A palace spokesperson revealed that Charles will be making a historic visit during the year of the Papal Jubilee to The Holy See, also known as the See of Rome, which is the central governing body of the Catholic Church and the Vatican City State, headed by the Pope.

The visit will mark a “significant step forward in relations between the Catholic Church and Church of England with a special service in the Sistine Chapel, joining hands in a celebration of ecumenism”.

Charles, who is an advocate for environmental causes, is also expected to broach the subject of switching to clean energy and strengthen relations between the people and the communities.

“The Visit to Italy will underscore the depth and breadth of the bilateral relationship: our defence relationship including in the current international context,” the spokesperson said. “Our shared values, history and culture; our work together on the clean energy transition; and the links between our peoples and communities.”

The visit will be the King’s third State Visit since he was crowned in September 2022, coming after trips to Germany and France.