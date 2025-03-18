Dolly Parton expresses her wish to work with Miley Cyrus and Sabrina Carpenter

Dolly Parton has recently opened up about working with Miley Cyrus and Sabrina Carpenter.

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine, “Dolly is so impressed by Sabrina, by not only her talent but her humility and work ethic.”

“She thinks Miley would be a wonderful mentor for her and she’s making it her mission to link them up,” said an insider.

The source revealed that Dolly’s idea of a future collaboration with both Sabrina and Miley “is being floated around”.

“Dolly totally into it… First step though is getting Miley and Sabrina together for a more in depth hang session, either in Nashville or L.A,” explained an insider.

The source noted, “It’s a given that Sabrina will be up for this, and Miley is super supportive, but she’s also got a crazy busy schedule.”

“That being said, if her godmother suggests it, odds are she’ll move things around to accommodate this. She’s always big on making Dolly happy,” added an insider.

Meanwhile, Sabrina always admired Miley as a singer as she recalled her performance at the MileyWorld Superstar Contest earned her a meet and greet with the Flowers singer, who told her she was “doing awesome” in the contest.

Sabrina however didn’t end up placing first in the talent competition, but the Espresso artist shared her hopes for striking up a singing career in the future.

“I was kind of starstruck. It was a really awesome experience,” said Sabrina while speaking of Miley in a previous interview.