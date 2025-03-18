Kensington Palace shares Kate Middleton message after King Charles honour

Princess Kate said she was delighted to fulfil a key royal duty after King Charles honoured his beloved daughter-in-law.

The future Queen stepped out in a stunning green outfit to mark St Patrick’s Day at Wellington Barracks in Westminster in London on March 17.

Notably, Catherine returned to the special event after skipping last year's ceremony due to cancer treatment.

In a video shared by Kensington Palace, the Princess of Wales was seen beaming with joy as she performed rituals at the event.

She was seen presenting traditional sprigs of shamrock to the Officers and Guardsmen.

The message alongside the video reads, "Oh the Shamrock, the green, immortal Shamrock!"

"From the Emerald Isle to the proud ranks of the Irish Guards, the shamrock is a symbol of heritage, unity and service. It’s an honour to continue the tradition of presenting fresh sprigs to the @irishguards regiment on St Patrick’s Day."

Kate Middleton's delightful statement followed receiving a sweet nod from King Charles, marking her return to the event as the colonel of the regiment.