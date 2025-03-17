Meghan Markle insists she lives 'normal' life in California

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as working royals in 2020

Meghan Markle has defended her everyday lifestyle, emphasising her friendships with stay-at-home mothers and working women, following criticism of her Netflix series, 'With love, Meghan,' which some have labelled 'out of touch.'

The Duchess of Sussex, who resides in a lavish Montecito home with Prince Harry and their three children, shared that they strive to maintain a sense of normalcy despite their unique circumstances.

'Once you get to know, you'd see that we are just like any other parents, wanting the same experiences of our children, ' Meghan, 43, stated.

Her remarks comes after several commentators crticised her Netflix series, questioning its relatability.

Despite her royal background, Meghan insists she has seamlessly adapted to community life in California.

In an interview with People, she revealed, 'I have a few close friends here-mothers who stay at home and others who work regular jobs, away from the spotlight.'

She also weighed in on her fitness and yoga classes, as part of her effort to stay grounded in everyday life.