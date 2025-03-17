Devon Sawa teases return to ‘Final Destination’ at 25th anniversary

Devon Sawa spills the tea on ‘Final Destination’ return as it marks 25th year

Devon Sawa celebrated the 25th anniversary of hit horror film, Final Destination, and excited fans with a potential return to the movie.

The 46-year-old actor, who played Alex Browning, the character who almost escaped death by a hair but ended up meeting a worse end, told fans that he would “for sure return” to the franchise, “if that [opportunity] ever came up.”

Sawa’s character has made a cameo in the fifth part of the movie, released in 2011, although he had died in the second part so a return is possible, as he hinted to People Magazine.

Being the horror veteran that he is, Sawa has already made ghostly returns on screens after his character’s deaths, including the TV series, Chucky.

"Being part of Chucky, Final Destination, Idle Hands, all this stuff, it's what I like to do. It's what I like to watch, so I like to do as much of it as I can," he told the outlet.

Sawa also spoke of his Final Destination co-star, Tony Todd, who passed away in November 2024, saying that he remembers him as "cool" and "a great guy."

"A few years ago, we were [randomly] on a plane together. We [took] a picture and it was kind of like, 'Oh my God, Tony Todd and me on a plane? What are the chances?' " he said, referring to the beginning of first movie in the franchise which involves a plane crash.