Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni legal battle to premiere on TV Screens

Blake Lively accuses Justin Baldoni of harassment

By Web Desk
March 17, 2025
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal drama is headed to the TV screens.

It Ends With Us co-stars have been fighting a legal battle since January 2025 after the actress filed a complaint against Baldoni for sexual harassment and for initiating a smear campaign.

The world will now be able to witness the big Hollywood story in the form of a 90-minute documentary which is set to go on air on Monday March 17, on UK’s Channel 5.

The film, titled He Said, She Said: Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni is being made by England’s ITN Productions.

Head of international at ITN Productions, Ian Russell confirmed the news in a statement, “Produced by ITN’s transatlantic team this special is a timely and in depth telling of the Hollywood story which has captured the global zeitgeist.”

As per Variety, the commissioning editor, Denise Seneviratne also released a statement saying that as the story has been gaining momentum on a daily basis ‘It feels really pertinent for us as a channel to be making this film within the context of ‘#MeToo.’

“We’re very happy to be working with ITN on this UK feature length version”, she concluded.

Besides being aired on Channel 5, the documentary will be premiered on Max and Discovery+ on March 31.

As per US Weekly, the film will focus on the details of Blake and Justin’s case, which made headlines after the release of It Ends With Us. 