Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni legal battle to premiere on TV Screens

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal drama is headed to the TV screens.
It Ends With Us co-stars have been fighting a legal battle since January 2025 after the actress filed a complaint against Baldoni for sexual harassment and for initiating a smear campaign.
The world will now be able to witness the big Hollywood story in the form of a 90-minute documentary which is set to go on air on Monday March 17, on UK’s Channel 5.
The film, titled He Said, She Said: Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni is being made by England’s ITN Productions.
Head of international at ITN Productions, Ian Russell confirmed the news in a statement, “Produced by ITN’s transatlantic team this special is a timely and in depth telling of the Hollywood story which has captured the global zeitgeist.”
As per Variety, the commissioning editor, Denise Seneviratne also released a statement saying that as the story has been gaining momentum on a daily basis ‘It feels really pertinent for us as a channel to be making this film within the context of ‘#MeToo.’
“We’re very happy to be working with ITN on this UK feature length version”, she concluded.
Besides being aired on Channel 5, the documentary will be premiered on Max and Discovery+ on March 31.
As per US Weekly, the film will focus on the details of Blake and Justin’s case, which made headlines after the release of It Ends With Us.
