Princess Kate embraces ceremonial duties with grace at St. Patrick's Day Parade

The Princess of Wales, in her capacity as Colonel of the Irish Guards, took center stage at the regiments annual St. Patrick's Day Parade at Wellington Barracks, and here the Princess is back!

The future Queen was dressed in a lovely dark green Alexander McQueen coat, a nod to tradition and her previous engagements, Kate embraced her ceremonial responsibilities with grace and dedication.

The event, a highly anticipated occasion for the Irish Guards, saw the Princess presenting long service and good conduct medals to distinguished soldiers.

A highlight of the celebration was the time-honoured tradition of distributing sprigs of shamrock-a symbol of good fortune and unity-personally handed out by the Princess to Officers and Guardsmen.

The gesture reinforced the deep historical ties between the Royal family and the regiment as the festivities concluded, Kate stood proudly to receive a Royal salute before the Irish Guards carried out an impressive march-past in her honour.

Her presence at the celebration underscored her unwavering commitment to her military patronage and the enduring bond between the monarchy and the armed forces.