Was Prince William behind Trump's U-Turn on Prince Harry?

Prince Harry has 'no intention of leaving the US' as the deadline for the release of his visa documents nears

Prince Harry’s U.S. visa status has been under intense scrutiny, but a surprising intervention may have helped eased things up.

Royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths suggested on GB News that Prince William may have privately urged Donald Trump not to send his brother back to the U.K.

"What Trump has said is that he's not going to deport Harry, so we're not having him back," Griffiths said. "[Trump] met with Prince William a few months ago, and they seemed to have a little tête-à-tête. Everyone was speculating whether William said, ‘Please, for the love of God, don’t send him back.’”

The speculation follows a legal battle over Harry’s immigration records.

The Heritage Foundation sued the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, demanding transparency over whether the Duke of Sussex properly disclosed his past drug use on his visa application.

His 2023 memoir, Spare, detailed past use of cannabis, cocaine, and psychedelics — substances that could typically impact visa eligibility.

Despite the controversy, Trump recently declared he would "leave [Harry] alone," adding that the prince had "enough troubles with his difficult wife as it is."

Meanwhile, Griffiths emphasised that Harry remains committed to his children, regardless of legal challenges. "Even if that marriage ended, he will always remain wherever the kids are," she said, suggesting the Duke has no intention of leaving the U.S. — or reuniting with his royal relatives anytime soon.