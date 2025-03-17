Harry Styles still 'cares' about ex Olivia Wilde?

Olivia Wilde is reportedly dating Dane DiLiegro after breakup with Harry Styles

Former One Direction singer Harry Styles dated American actress and writer Olivia Wilde for about two years.

The two met for the on the sets of their film Don’t Worry Darling. They were spotted together for the time in 2021 at a wedding sparking rumour of their romance.

Harry and Olivia were in a serious relationship, but reportedly they decided to call off their relationship in late 2022.

At present, the 41-year-old is reportedly dating former basketball player turned actor Dane DiLiegro following her break up with the 31-year-old singer.

However, the Grammy winner was gutted when he parted ways with Wilde, but he holds no hard feelings against her and just wants her to be happy.

According to sources, “He still cares about her and wants to see her happy”, as she embarks her new relationship.

Sources told OK magazine that Harry was considered to be the one, who initiated the breakup with the House star and he supposedly felt bad for doing it.

“It’s just a massive relief to see that she’s finally met someone new.”

The insider claimed, “Harry was gutted when he realized he wanted out of his relationship with Olivia, because he knew she would take it hard, and in fairness, he had made a ton of promises to her.”

Styles felts hundred times worse breaking her heart as ‘she’d put so much on the line for him, he felt so [bad] letting her down’.