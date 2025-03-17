Did Kanye West threaten Kim Kardashian in shocking outburst?

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, once the most talked-about couple in town, have gone their separate ways back in 2021, but their history still brings drama more than ever.

The rapper, who is considered the most controversial rapper, has four kids with reality star, said that she and her family are keeping him on the sidelines when it comes to parenting.

He claims that they limit his time with the kids and leave him out of big decisions, calling it a situation that feels like being behind bars.

Recently, Kanye took to his X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a series of posts.

He began ranting, "Yes I have beef with people that froze my account, took my kids away and have tried to put me in jail and IT'S STUCK ...”

"I don't want to just 'see' my kids. I need to raise them. I need to have say so of where they go to school and who their friends are and whose houses they sleep over whether my daughters wear lipstick and perfume ...

The rapper’s latest outburst came after he warned that he would “go to war” with Kim. The tension started when she reportedly objected to their daughter North’s voice being used in his new song, Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine.

Kanye West dropped a track featuring his fellow rap icon Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently behind bars facing some serious charges of sex abuse and inappropriate activities, and his own daughter North West, despite reports that his ex-wife Kim tried to block it.