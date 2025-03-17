Meghan Markle stands firm on staying US amid Harry's visa files controversy

Meghan Markle has no plans to return to the UK or leave the United States, despite ongoing scrutiny surrounding Prince Harry's immigration status, a royal commentator has claimed.

The discussion over Prince Harry's visa application has intensified after a US federal judge, Carl Nichols, ruled that key documents related to his immigration process must be made by public by Tuesday.

The decision has reignited debate over whether the Duke of Sussex received any special treatment when relocating to America in2020.

Speaking to GB News, royal expert Charlotte Griffiths emphasised that Harry remains deeply committed to staying close to his children.

She stated: ' One thing I've consistently heard is that Harry will never be away from his kids. He'll do anything to be with them. Even if his marriage were to end-which I am not saying it will-he will always stay wherever the children are.'

She further added Meghan has no interest in leaving her California lifestyle, reinforcing the idea of Harry is unlikely to relocate elsewhere.

The visa investigation, initially closed in September under President Joe Biden's administration, was reopened following Donald Trump's return to office.

Under the latest court order, the Department of Homeland Security must release redacted versions of the documents by March 18, 2025.