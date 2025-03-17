Khloé Kardashian exposes what she hates about Kendall, Kylie

Khloé Kardashian, reality star who’s never been shy about speaking her truth, recently spilled the beans on what she mostly doesn’t like about her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, leaving people wondering about their bond.

Despite all the glitz, glamour and constant spotlight on the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Khloé made it clear that there's one thing that really gets under her skin.

However, during a recent episode of Khloe in Wonder Land, featuring The Kardashians star and mother Kris Jenner, the Good American owner opened up about everything from marriage and kids to those awkward moments that come with fame.

Khloé told Kris: "I absolutely despise when people call Kendall and Kylie our half-sisters."

"Because I’m like no, those are my real sisters. I was born and raised with them, spent every minute with them and so I really find that insulting when people say that about us," she added.

"I don't like that term. None of us like that term," she explained, leaving Kris in complete awe that the topic even came up.

The mother then responded, "I don't even think about that term or use that term."

"We never do," Khloe continued. "But just other people — I just hate when they label that ... I really, really hate that. And I don't hate a lot of things."