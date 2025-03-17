Netflix makes BIG decision about Liam Payne's first posthumous project

Liam Payne to appear as guest judge in 'Building the Band'

Liam Payne, before his death, worked on a project titled, Building the Band, backed Netflix.

Sadly, he passed away before its release on October 16, 2024 in Argentina.

A few days after his sudden death, Netflix shared that they will be limiting the 31-year-old late singer’s scenes from the show due to 'sensitive reasons'.

They decided to strike the right balance of his presence on the talent show because there were high chances that more of his appearance might be considered as insensitive.

Earlier today, news came out that the streaming giant has now confirmed that they are going to proceed with the reality show without cutting short Liam’s scenes.

Netflix is going to air the show in the loving memory of the Teardrops singer, reported In Touch.

An insider told the publication, "Even though Liam had filmed a substantial amount of material for the show, the decision was made shortly after his passing to continue the project, honour his legacy and amazing story as a One Direction member and bring this series to audiences."

According to the source, the streaming company is no longer going to hide Payne’s effort and contribution in show.

"They're back to filming, and Netflix is not going to hide Liam's contribution to this project."

Liam kickstarted his career with a leading boyband of UK, One Direction along with Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.

The group announced their hiatus in 2016.