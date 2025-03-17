Jenna Ortega teases ‘Wednesday’ season 3 ahead of season 2 release

Jenna Ortega gives rare update of Wednesday season 3 and teases few scenes from the upcoming season.

In an interview with the Collider while promoting her new film, Death of a Unicorn, when asked about potential of more seasons after this one, Ortega gave an "official thumbs-up" for third part, adding, "I know that the writers are. With a show like that, you kind of want to get ahead of the game. So, I think that they’re kind of messing around and throwing out ideas."

While taking about the second instalment, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star teased there would be "a lot of horror references."

"Visually, I can say we have some of the most fun we’ve ever had," she said. "It’s crazy to talk about one frame like this, but there is a frame of Pugsley rolling his eyes back with this contraption around his head that’s all I can say and it reminds me so much of Full Metal Jacket."

Ortega continued, "It’s insane. So bizarre."

"I just feel like there are a lot of scenes and frames, and there’s a whole episode based off of slashers, and we make a lot of horror references," added the Miller’s Girl.

She further said, "So, everything about it, I feel like we kind of had a little bit more trust, and therefore, we felt like we could do bigger, more elaborate sequences, which is nice."

Though the air date is yet to be confirmed, Netflix has announced that Wednesday season 2 will air in 2025.