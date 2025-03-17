Paul Rudd addresses potential return to Marvel Universe

Paul Rudd addresses his potential return to Marvel Universe

Paul Rudd offered an insight into the possible potential return to the Avengers film.

In an interview with the Collider, While discussing about his new film Death of a Unicorn, the Friends star addressed the rumours of him appearing in Avengers: Doomsday directed by the Russo brothers.

"As far as the Russos, they have my number. They know where I'm at, and that's all I can say," he said.

According to the outlet, Avengers: Doomsdays is scheduled to begin production in London just in few weeks.

On asking if Rudd is also heading to London, he coyly replied, "Isn't everyone traveling to London soon now in this business?"

Marvel studio is famous for keeping details extremely secret, however things have been particularly tight-lipped for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, especially since it was announced that Robert Downey Jr. was returning to the MCU to play the feature villain, Doctor Doom.

All four members of Marvel’s First Family, who will debut later this year in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, will also play major roles in Doomsday.

Rudd has starred in four Marvel films as the titular 'Ant-Man', the thief turned shape-shifting micro-supe known to his friends as Scott Lang.

Beginning with the 2015 origin story, known simply as Ant-Man (which Rudd also co-wrote with an Avengers-worthy team of screenwriter stars, including Joe Cornish, Edgar Wright, and Adam Mckay), the franchise has spawned two sequels and sprung Rudd into 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Doomsday is slated for release on May 1, 2026.