Sarah Michelle Gellar gets candid about bold fashion choices in late 40s

Sarah Michelle Gellar gets candid about her fashion choices in her late 40s.

Speaking with PEOPLE magazine, the Scooby Doo actress revealed, “I think that there was a time when I worried so much about what was trendy and what people would think of how I looked in it.”

“And I think now, I'm more invested in myself and wanting to try things that are different,” stated the 47-year-old.

Sarah told the outlet, “I think it's been successful for me lately.”

However, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress talked about her unconventional fashion style, saying, “I've been going outside of my comfort zones, which is rare, I think, at my age.”

“But I don't know, maybe there's a confidence that comes with age?” she remarked.

Sarah believed, “You get to be a little bit more daring.”

The actress also shared her experience of attending Paris Fashion Week for the first time earlier this month.

“I've never been… I'm always working. I've never had time to go.,” said the mother-of-two.

Meanwhile, Sarah recalled attending Balenciaga womenswear fall/winter 2025-2026 show as she looking gorgeous wearing a dark ensemble.

The actress took to Instagram and shared glimpses of her fashionable moments in French city as she wrote in the caption, “My weekend in Paris.”