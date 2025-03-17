Cate Blanchett responds to her viral remarks on ‘most moronic invention’

Cate Blanchett not surprised about leaf-blower comments going viral

Cate Blanchett candidly shared her pet peeves as she was promoting her new thriller film, Black Bag.

Through the years, the actress has been very vocal about her disdain for the leaf blowers, especially during a 2022 episode of Hot Ones.

In a conversation with the People magazine, Blanchett didn’t hold back.

"They're the most moronic invention," she said. "They're a symbol of all that is wrong with us as a species."

The Tár star isn't surprised that her leaf blower discussion has become a hot topic, noting that she "talk[s] about it all the time."

"You just got me going about leaf blowers. They're moronic. I mean, if you see someone with a leaf blower, doesn't your blood pressure go up?" she asked her co-star Michael Fassbender, who had joined her for the interview.

He agreed with Blanchett, saying he "wonders when they're going to come up with a silent leaf blower."

Fassbender then offered to bring back "the rake" as the two-time Oscar winner supported him, "Yeah, bring back the rake."

In the film, the two stars play married spies, Kathryn St. Jean and George Woodhouse, who lie to each other out of necessity since their jobs require it.

As George is tasked with finding out who in his agency is a potential traitor, he looks into several co-workers, including Kathryn.

Black Bag is playing in theatres since March 14.