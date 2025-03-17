‘Peaky Blinders’ creator Steven Knight lauds Barry Keoghan's acting skills

Barry Keoghan receives praises from 'Peaky Blinders' creator

The Peaky Blinders maker, Steven Knight, raved about Barry Keoghan’s stellar performance in the upcoming film, The Immortal Man.

While most of the familiar faces will be reprising their roles in the film, Keoghan joined the star-studded adaptation and impressed Knight with his acting skills.

"Barry Keoghan, first day on Peaky [Blinders], Jesus, he is amazing. He just does it. There’s something about him that’s quite amazing," the screenwriter said in an interview with The Standard.

He further mentioned that if people fail embrace his role in the film then they are "asleep or dead". He added, "Seriously, he’s amazing. He looks right as well."

Even though the movie, which wrapped filming in December, is set to bring a major conclusion to the saga, the showrunner also emphasised that franchise is far from over.

"The film stands alone, but after the film, we’re going to be doing more stuff," he confirmed. "A chapter is a good way of calling it closing the chapter, not the book."

In an another conversation with the New York Post, Knight also revealed that the film will see Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy) facing new enemy, the Nazis, during the Second World War.

Shelby will be in the centre of a risky and perilous situation given Britain standing alone against Germany and Italy before the United States enters the war.

In addition to Oscar winning actor Murphy and Keoghan (as a new character), the cast includes Sophie Rundle (Ada Thorne), Packy Lee (Johnny Dogs), Ned Dennehy (Charly Strong) and Ian Peck (Curly) all returning for The Immortal Man.

Meanwhile, Rebecca Ferguson will also be introduced as new character.

The Immortal Man release date has not yet been announced, however, it is expected to release in cinemas sometime during 2025.