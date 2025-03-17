Christina Ricci talks about how Wednesday Addams stayed with her

Christina Ricci says she’s still really influenced by her role as Wednesday Addams.

At 45, Christina reflects fondly on her iconic role as Wednesday Addams, which she first played at just 11 in The Addams Family. However, she later returned to the character as a teacher in the Netflix spin-off Wednesday, and she’s grateful to still be connected to the role that made such a big impact on her life.

The actress share with Britain’s HELLO! magazine: “Wednesday is still the character I’m best known for.

“I spent a ton of time in my childhood playing her and she had a huge influence on me and my career.

“I still feel very influenced by her. I spent a ton of time identifying with her and I’m happy that Wednesday is still a huge part of my life.”

Christina currently playing Misty Quigley in Yellowjackets, a drama that flips between the teen survivors of a 1996 plane crash and their adult lives in 2021.

She shared: “Misty is the most fun character to play, she’s so arrogant.

“It’s almost as if she doesn’t view herself as a real human being. She thinks she can do anything and get away with anything.”