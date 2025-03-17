Brenda Song reveals shocking truth about Macaulay Culkin's child stardom

The 'Suite Life' alum and the 'Home Alone' star reconnected while filming together in 2017

Brenda Song had a very different upbringing than her fiancé and former child star Macaulay Culkin.

The Disney alum revealed on the March 13 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show that the Home Alone star, now 44, still doesn’t know how to drive and had never done laundry before they met.

“I always say Mac is a very unique human being — the most famous child actor in the world,” Song, 36, said, adding that she once attempted to teach him to drive.

“I took him out to drive in our neighbourhood. I was terrified, let me tell you.”

The Suite Life star also explained that Culkin’s unconventional upbringing meant he never had to do his own laundry.

“He lived and grew up in hotels, he had just never really done laundry, and I was shooketh,” she admitted. “I’ve been doing laundry since I was 10, helping my mom.”

Song and Culkin, who share two young sons, have kept their relationship mostly private but have opened up more in recent months.

The couple first met in 2014 and reconnected while filming Changeland in 2017. Culkin proposed in 2022, but they’ve yet to set a wedding date.

In a joint Cosmopolitan interview, Song revealed they’ve even considered eloping. “I was like, ‘If we eloped, my mom would have a heart attack that she wasn’t going to be there,’” she joked.