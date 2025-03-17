Diddy’s shocking court appearance sparks health concerns

Diddy looks unrecognizable in court as he faces new abuse charges

Sean "Diddy" Combs, music mogul who is now at the edge of falling after all the chaos, made a surprising appearance in a New York City court recently, looking much older and visibly bloated.

The rapper, who's now teamed up with fellow rapper Kanye West, was there to face three new sex abuse allegations. His appearance shocked many, as he looked a far cry from the confident figure fans are used to seeing.

Diddy showed up in court looking puffy with gray hair and a matching beard, as he pleaded not guilty to new charges. However, he is now accused of sexually abusing three victims over a span of 20 years, from 2004 to 2024.

The documents also accused the I'll Be Missing You singer of "forced labor," saying he made employees work long hours and threatened to punish anyone who refused to help with the alleged sex-trafficking scheme.

Manhattan Federal Judge Arun Subramanian has set the music icon's trial to kick off on May 12, with jury selection starting on May 5.

Diddy's family members were present in the courtroom to show their support. He sat relaxed in his tan prison jumpsuit throughout the hearing. When it wrapped up, The rapper stood up, hugged one of his attorneys, and then blew a two-handed kiss toward his family in the audience.