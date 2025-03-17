Meghan Markle keeps Netflix 'happy': 'loves controversy'

Meghan Markle's Netflix cooking show received mixed reactions

Meghan Markle's Netflix cooking show made a high-profile debut this month and has already secured a second season.

Despite dropping out of the UK top 10 and holding a low 2.9/10 IMDb rating, the renewal has sparked mixed reactions.

Veteran Royal photographer Arthur Edwards weighed in on The Sun's Royal Exclusive show, saying: 'I could only watch one episode, I was just bored of it all, but someone must be enjoying it, as there is a second series.'

The Duchess expressed her excitement on Instagram, saying she is thrilled about the show's continuation.

A TV insider noted: 'This decision may raise some eyebrows, but Netflix loves controversy.'

The eight-part series, 'With Love, Meghan,' featured the Duchess engaging in activities such as beekeeping, making homemade candles, and cooking alongside celebrity guests like Mindy Kaling and make up artist Daniel Martin.

The show coincides with the launch of her as As Ever brand, which has yet to introduce any products. Meanwhile, Meghan is also venturing into podcasting with a new series titled Confessions of a Female Founder, marking her latest media endeavour.