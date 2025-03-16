Princess Anne's loyal support for Scotland stands out in French crowd

Princess Anne showed unwavering support for Scotland at the Six Nations rugby match in Paris on Saturday, even as the team suffered a tough loss to France.

The Princess Royal attended the game at Stade de France, proudly wearing a blue and green tartan scarf, a nod to her Scottish allegiance.

She made the journey to the French capital via Eurostar and found herself surrounded by die hard French supporters waving their national flags.

Despite her loyalty, Scotland struggled against a dominant French side, who secured a commanding 35-16 victory. The win helped France clinch their overall Six Nations triumph, much to the delight of their home crowd.

This rugby outing was just one of the the several sporting events on Princess Anne's calendar. Earlier in this week, she was present at the Cheltenham Festival, where a race was renamed in her honour.

The National Hunt Chase now carries her title, highlighting her deep-rooted passion for equestrian sports.

Meanwhile, in Cardiff, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the Six Nations finale at the Principality Stadium, showing their own enthusiasm for the sport.