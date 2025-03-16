Justin Bieber's Dad exposes rare family moment in heartwarming post

Justin Bieber's dad offers glimpse into rare family moment

Justin Bieber's dad is offering an inside glimpse into his bond with younger siblings as he shares honest thoughts on a heartwarming family photo.

The pop star’s dad Jeremy Bieber took to his Instagram on Friday, March 14, to share a memorable photo of Justin embracing his four siblings as they relaxed on a couch.

Meanwhile, he wrote in the caption, “My crew.”

The Baby hitmaker, older sibling to Bay, Jazmyn, Allie, and Jaxon, maintained his tradition by not reacting to the photo.

This follows his father's latest post about the singer on his birthday, where he celebrated his first-born in an adorable update.

Sharing a throwback photo of a young Justin on the platform, he wrote at the time, “Happy Birthday”

Bieber, who welcomed his son Jack with wife Hailey Bieber in August 2024, celebrated his 31st birthday with a fun, relaxing getaway alongside close friends and family.

A source close to the couple spilled details about his escape at the Gozzer Ranch in Coeur d’Alene.

The insider confirmed that while he spent quality time with his beloved wife, son, and friends, "Their marriage is fine. They're very happy together. No matter what the rumours are, they are fine.”