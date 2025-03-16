Princess Kate reveals: Prince George, Prince Louis are hooked on rugby!

Prince William and Princess Kate recently shared a glimpse into their children's growing passion for sports while attending Six Nations match between England and Wales.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were present at the game, where England dominated Wales with a 68-14 victory.

Their attendance held special significance, as Prince William, Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, cheered for Wales, while Princess Catherine, as Patron of the Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League, backed England.

Before the match, the royal couple visited the Sir Tasker Watkins Suite, a dedicated area in the stadium for injured players and their families, where they met individuals supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust.

During the course of their conversation, the Prince and Princess of Wales revealed their son's growing love for rugby.

William noted how their weekends are packed with various sports events, while Kate shared that Prince Louis, 6, has recently started touch rugby, and Prince George, 11, is becoming more involved in the sport.

'They really enjoy it,' she said, adding that their children have been introduced to a variety of sports.

Established in 1972, the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust plays a vital role in supporting injured players, and Prince William continues to champion its mission as its Patron.