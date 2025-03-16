Ariana Grande has ONE small wish she wants to fulfill on next visit to Scotland

Ariana Grande is going to feature in 'Wicked: For Good' next

Ariana Granda has visited multiple places, cities and countries due to her rewarding career.

Most of the time, when she travels for tours, she hardly gets time to enjoy or explore the place due to her quick small visits.

But recently, Grande got a little time to spent in Glasgow, Scotland, and she loved every inch of the city.

In an interview, the 7 Rings vocalist opened, "When I am on tour, it can some- times just be airport, hotel, venue and repeat but when I was in Glasgow, it was really cool as I got a little time to hang out.”

She continued, "I got time to walk around the city a bit, grab some food, and I met some genuinely awesome people.”

While staying in Scotland, the 31-year-old heard of an edible item which she didn’t even knew was a thing.

Ariana confessed to The Sunday Mail newspaper “I have never heard of a deep-fried Mars bar before, I didn't even know it was a thing.”

But she is eager to try deep-fried Mars for sure on her next visit to the place.

"Next time I am in Scotland, I am going to have to have a bite, just to say I have tried it”, she added.

The American singer and actress is currently enjoying the fame and success she received with Wicked.

The 2024 musical fantasy is also getting a sequel titled Wicked: For Good, which is expected to come out on November 21, 2025.