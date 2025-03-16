Robert Downey Jr. felt uncomfortable playing 'Iron Man' in 'Captain America: Civil War'

Russo brothers briefs story behind convincing Robert for the movie

Robert Downey Jr. was especially convinced to reprise his role of 'Iron Man' in the 2016 Captain America: Civil War.

Directors and brothers Anthony and Joe Russo were confused and nervous while pitching the story of the film to Robert as they had to narrate him a story which had his iconic superhero character converted into a villain in the Chris Evans starrer.

But there is a humorous story attached behind it which the Russo brothers told themselves.

They had the plot of the movie in their heads, but there were two hurdles in getting the pitch approved.

Firstly, Joe and Anthony had to convince the MCU architect Kevin Feige. When they told him about the story.

Kevin went on to say, “All right, I buy it. Now you guys got to go get Downey.”

The brother expected that the MCU boss will go along with them, ‘And he didn’t”, revealed Anthony while talking to The Hollywood Reporter.

The two then went to the 59-year-old actor who was ‘was sitting on a chaise lounge, splayed out like a king, on the roof of his office in Venice’, as explained by Joe.

The brothers ‘showed up [after they'd] been rehearsing this pitch', trying hard to woo the superstar.

Immediately, the Oppenheimer actor pointed out the pressure of the situation and said, "You’re literally pitching the biggest movie star in the world to take his giant cash cow character and convert it into a villain."

The only reason the actor said yes to the script was because he liked the risk, to his character’s credit.