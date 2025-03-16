Jimmy Warden sheds light on Chris Evans, wife Alba Baptista’s couple

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista got married in 2023

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista knew they were each other’s soulmates, and Jimmy Warden thinks the same.

Warden worked with the 27-year-old actress on her latest movie Borderline, and got to know the couple personally.

Warden also went on a double date with the couple, with his wife Samara Weaving.

"Sometimes you run into people, [and] you're like, 'Oh, this wasn't matchmaking.' You know what I mean? No one was pulling the string. It was just like, 'Oh, these people are exactly right for each other,' " Warden said about the Captain America star and Baptista, speaking to People Magazine.

Calling them “the sweetest couple,” the director said of Evans, “He's also the nicest person. And he's the coolest obviously. He's Captain America."

Evans and Baptista made their relationship public in November 2022. Their relationship was “serious” and they had been dating for a year already, according to the outlet.

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in September 2023, and keep their relationship out of the spotlight. They usually avoided red-carpets and star-studded events until they made their red-carpet debut at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party together.

Evans has alluded to their family plans in various interviews, sharing that they already own a dog and are considering getting another.