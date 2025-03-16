Kate Middleton takes on significant role amid back-to-back royal outings

Princess Kate prioritises a more important role than being a star of the royal family, especially after her cancer battle.

From Commonwealth Day service to a rugby match, the Princess of Wales has been making a gradual yet powerful return to public life after cancer recovery.

Notably, the future Queen is set to make an appearance at the annual St Patrick's Day parade after missing last year's event due to medical treatment.

However, a royal expert Jennie Bond believes that Catherine's main focus is to work behind the closed doors related to Early Years and Shaping Up campaigns and raising her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In conversation with the Mirror, "Even though the Palace is still advising that the Princess is by no means returning to full-time Royal duties yet, we have seen a surprising amount of her so far this year."

"As 'the season' begins to get underway – with the Chelsea Flower Show, Royal Ascot, the Garter service and Trooping etc– I’m sure Catherine will attend as many of the big events as she feels able," Jennie stated.

However, the royal commentator said that Catherine will also be "continuing her research and support for the Early Years and Shaping Up campaigns which mean so much to her."

"But she also has quite a big job on her hands bringing up three boisterous children, who have lived through an extraordinarily difficult year," Jennie said.